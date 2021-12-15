Skip to main content
Artificial intelligence and employment

New cross-country evidence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c2c1d276-en
Authors
Alexandre Georgieff, Raphaela Hyee
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Georgieff, A. and R. Hyee (2021), “Artificial intelligence and employment : New cross-country evidence”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 265, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c2c1d276-en.
