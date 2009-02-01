Skip to main content
Are Horizontal Mergers and Vertical Integration a Problem?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/226635086758
Simon Pilsbury, Andrew Meaney
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Pilsbury, S. and A. Meaney (2009), “Are Horizontal Mergers and Vertical Integration a Problem?”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226635086758.
