This paper provides an overview of country specific approaches to metropolitan area governance. It provides brief descriptions of the typical structures of metropolitan governance, with a particular focus on the involved organisations. It points out metropolitan areas that have unusual governance arrangements, but generally does not emphasise individual cases. The paper aims to give a descriptive overview of governance structures while abstaining from evaluating their performance.
Approaches to Metropolitan Area Governance
A Country Overview
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 October 2020
-
Working paper19 October 2020
-
23 September 2020
-
Working paper8 June 2020
-
Working paper15 April 2020
-
Working paper12 February 2020
-
Working paper13 January 2020
-
Working paper17 December 2019
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
-
19 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
26 March 2024