An analysis of market-distorting factors in shipbuilding

The role of government interventions
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b39ade10-en
Karin Gourdon
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Gourdon, K. (2019), “An analysis of market-distorting factors in shipbuilding: The role of government interventions”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b39ade10-en.
