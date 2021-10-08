Aligning development co-operation to the SDGs in least developed countries

This case study explores whether the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can be used as a shared framework by all actors to manage development co‑operation for results in least developed countries, taking Uganda as a case study. The study offers an introduction to Uganda’s progress in mainstreaming the Goals in national policy making, as well as in monitoring the SDG targets and indicators. The report then focuses on the experiences of development co-operation partners in aligning their country-level programmes and frameworks with the SDG framework. It identifies enabling factors, drivers and obstacles that contribute to SDG alignment and monitoring in Uganda. The study concludes with recommendations for both the government and its development partners to increase the collective use of the SDGs as such a framework to improve policy coherence, effectiveness and sustainable impact of all development efforts.