Aligning development co-operation to the SDGs in least developed countries

A case study of Uganda
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5551470f-en
Authors
Alejandro Guerrero-Ruiz, Kadambote Sachin, Julia Schnatz
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Guerrero-Ruiz, A., K. Sachin and J. Schnatz (2021), “Aligning development co-operation to the SDGs in least developed countries: A case study of Uganda”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5551470f-en.
