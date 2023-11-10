Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Uganda 2023

Energy Policy Review
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1b6b9a5a-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2023), Uganda 2023: Energy Policy Review, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1b6b9a5a-en.
Go to top