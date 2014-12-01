This document explores the key elements of bilateral air service agreements (ASAs) and recent trends towards increasing liberalisation and examines linkages between ASAs and cross border airline alliance. It discusses issues related to antitrust reviews of proposed alliances and summarises and comments on the impacts of international airline alliances.
Air Service Agreement Liberalisation and Airline Alliances
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
