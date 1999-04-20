Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ageing and Care for Frail Elderly Persons

An Overview of International Perspectives
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/313777154147
Authors
Stephane Jacobzone
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Jacobzone, S. (1999), “Ageing and Care for Frail Elderly Persons: An Overview of International Perspectives”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/313777154147.
Go to top