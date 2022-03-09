Adding the human dimension to the OECD fragility framework

In its States of Fragility 2022 report, the OECD aims to add a sixth dimension of fragility to its multidimensional fragility framework – the human dimension – to measure factors affecting the realisation of people’s wellbeing and potential. This proposed dimension complements the existing five dimensions of the framework. It assesses specific risks to human development, as well as coping capacities that can help to promote it, with a focus on the achievement of universal health, education, equity and wellbeing. The new dimension will help ensure that policy makers and practitioners pay specific attention to these factors when working across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus to address fragility. The addition of this dimension is part of a broader effort by the OECD to bring its fragility framework up to date with the latest policy debates and literature, and equip actors with better evidence to shape their policies in settings of crises and fragility, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.