Adding the human dimension to the OECD fragility framework

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a12f8ffc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Adding the human dimension to the OECD fragility framework”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a12f8ffc-en.
