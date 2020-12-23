This report identifies the success factors for accessibility-based approaches to transport project appraisal. It explores the role of cost-benefit analysis as an appraisal tool and how it could better address distributional issues. Finally, it reviews the case for aligning accessibility metrics more closely with policy objectives and how they can be communicated via accessibility mapping.
Accessibility and Transport Appraisal
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
