Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Review of University Facilities in Turkey

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5c8cch88p-en
Authors
Selcen Altınsoy
Tags
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Altınsoy, S. (2011), “A Review of University Facilities in Turkey”, CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments, No. 2011/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5c8cch88p-en.
Go to top