Senegal’s Perspective on TOSSD

This working paper presents the results of the first country pilot carried out in a recipient country in the context of the development of the new framework of total official support for sustainable development (TOSSD).

The results of the pilot indicate that a global measurement framework such as TOSSD is very much needed in light of profound changes in the development finance landscape, particularly given the new role played by emerging economies and related flows. The pilot also highlights the critical role that TOSSD could play in supporting transparency of development finance flows, particularly in capturing information about different components of complex financing arrangements, which would enable countries to learn from other countries’ experience in leveraging finance. The paper sheds light on critical questions related to the TOSSD measure, including the inclusion of private amounts mobilised through public interventions in the framework or of investments in global programmes supporting development enablers and addressing global challenges. The pilot study also provides estimates of orders of magnitude of total official support for sustainable development to Senegal.