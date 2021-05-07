Skip to main content
Lessons on engaging with the private sector to strengthen climate resilience in Guatemala, the Philippines and Senegal

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/09b46b3f-en
Authors
Juan Casado Asensio, Takayoshi Kato, Heiwon Shin
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Casado Asensio, J., T. Kato and H. Shin (2021), “Lessons on engaging with the private sector to strengthen climate resilience in Guatemala, the Philippines and Senegal”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/09b46b3f-en.
