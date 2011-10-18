Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Framework for Assessing the Marginal External Accident Cost of Road Use and its Implications for Insurance Ratemaking

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg29s6x0vd8-en
Authors
Lasse Fridstrøm
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fridstrøm, L. (2011), “A Framework for Assessing the Marginal External Accident Cost of Road Use and its Implications for Insurance Ratemaking”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg29s6x0vd8-en.
Go to top