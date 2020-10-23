This paper discusses the challenges to transport justice in the context of zero-car-growth policies. It analyses the car-dependence created by sprawling cities that necessitate access to automobiles if citizens want to fully participate in the economy, maintain social connections and achieve a desirable quality of life. It specifically highlights the complications this presents for cities in their efforts towards environmental, equity and economic goals largely achieved through reduced car use.
Zero Car Growth
A Challenge for Transport Justice
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
