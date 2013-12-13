Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

When to Invest in High-Speed Rail

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rrp2w22-en
Authors
Christopher Nash
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nash, C. (2013), “When to Invest in High-Speed Rail”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rrp2w22-en.
Go to top