Differences in the dynamisms of economies are persistent. Notwithstanding the growing body of evidence documenting these large cross-country differences, our understanding of what drives them is still rather limited. This paper seeks to help close this gap. Using unique data for ten countries the analysis sheds light on the factors that shape the distribution of firm growth and on what role policies play in driving cross-country differences. The paper provides new evidence on the link of labour market regulation, bankruptcy legislation, financial market development and R&D support policies with growth dynamics. The study goes beyond looking at differences in average growth rates as it analyses changes in the whole distribution of firms.
What Drives the Dynamics of Business Growth?
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
29 February 2024
-
9 August 2023
-
21 February 2023
-
Policy paper16 February 2023
-
Working paper6 December 2021
-
Working paper22 September 2021
-
13 July 2021
-
12 July 2021