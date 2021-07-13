Skip to main content
Strengthening Economic Resilience Following the COVID-19 Crisis

A Firm and Industry Perspective
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2a7081d8-en
Authors
OECD
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Strengthening Economic Resilience Following the COVID-19 Crisis: A Firm and Industry Perspective, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a7081d8-en.
