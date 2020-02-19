This paper provides an in-depth description of public opinion about immigrants’ integration in European countries, as captured in the 2017 Special Eurobarometer on this topic. It highlights a near consensus among European respondents on the meaning of integration, but more variation across countries regarding policy options to support integration. It also shows that positive opinions about immigration are often associated with a favourable public perception of integration. Looking at the individual correlates of opinions about immigration and integration, this paper finds that actual knowledge about the magnitude of immigration is positively correlated with attitudes to immigration but not integration. In contrast, more interactions with immigrants are associated with more positive views on integration but not necessarily on immigration.
What are Europeans’ views on migrant integration?
An in-depth analysis of 2017 Special Eurobarometer “Integration of immigrants in the European Union”
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
