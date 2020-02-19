Skip to main content
What are Europeans’ views on migrant integration?

An in-depth analysis of 2017 Special Eurobarometer “Integration of immigrants in the European Union”
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f74bf2f5-en
Lenka Drazanova, Thomas Liebig, Silvia Migali, Marco Scipioni, Gilles Spielvogel
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Drazanova, L. et al. (2020), “What are Europeans’ views on migrant integration?: An in-depth analysis of 2017 Special Eurobarometer “Integration of immigrants in the European Union” ”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 238, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f74bf2f5-en.
