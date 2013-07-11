This study analyses how 14 OECD Countries refer to “value” when making decisions on reimbursement and prices of new medicines. It details the type of outcomes considered, the perspective and methods adopted for economic evaluation when used; and the consideration of budget impact. It describes which dimensions are taken into account in the assessment of “innovativeness” and the consequences of this assessment on prices; it confirms that treatments for severe and/or rare diseases are often more valued than others and shows how countries use product-specific agreements in an attempt to better align value and price.
Value in Pharmaceutical Pricing
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper24 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
21 September 2023
Related publications
-
23 February 2024
-
Report7 November 2023
-
Working paper15 September 2023
-
Working paper9 August 2023
-
Working paper9 June 2023
-
14 February 2023
-
5 December 2022
-
25 November 2022