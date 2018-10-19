This paper highlights the necessity of a spatial approach to addressing the acceptability problem of road tolls in cities. Few cities have implemented urban congestion charges because of limited public acceptance and perceived distributive impacts. The report focuses on the space consumption of car traffic as opposed to on time losses from road congestion. It shows that by focusing on accessibility, user groups who would be most adversely affected by tolls can be identified and the effectiveness of mitigation measures tested.
Urban Toll
Rethinking Acceptability Through Accessibility
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
