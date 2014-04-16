Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Urban Rail Development in Tokyo from 2000 to 2010

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rjddtf4-en
Authors
Hironori Kato
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kato, H. (2014), “Urban Rail Development in Tokyo from 2000 to 2010”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rjddtf4-en.
Go to top