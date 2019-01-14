Skip to main content
Unconventional monetary policy and productivity

Evidence on the risk-seeking channel from US corporate bond markets
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/06d2cce0-en
Authors
Silvia Albrizio, Marina Conesa, Dennis Dlugosch, Christina Timiliotis
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Albrizio, S. et al. (2019), “Unconventional monetary policy and productivity: Evidence on the risk-seeking channel from US corporate bond markets”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/06d2cce0-en.
