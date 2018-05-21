This report investigates the role of drones as part of the future transport mix. It specifically addresses the issues policy makers face in engaging with the emerging private drone sector. Drones have the potential to improve existing practices, for instance in the surveying of infrastructure. They also have innovative uses in areas such as freight delivery, passenger transport in both urban and rural areas, or in disaster relief. With the sector developing at a rapid pace, regulators will want to create frameworks for drone use that allow innovation while ensuring positive overall outcomes.
(Un)certain Skies?
Drones in the World of Tomorrow
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024