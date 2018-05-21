Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

(Un)certain Skies?

Drones in the World of Tomorrow
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/70c74c7b-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2018), “(Un)certain Skies?: Drones in the World of Tomorrow”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/70c74c7b-en.
Go to top