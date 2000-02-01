In August 1997, the Government of Turkey greatly increased its efforts to implement eight-year obligatory education, through parliamentary approval of Law No. 4306 for Basic Education. The law mobilises significant resources for a major investment in school facilities through earmarked taxes, establishes a timetable for the Basic Education Programme and streamlines procedures to allow for swift action and implementation.
Turkey's Basic Education Programme
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
