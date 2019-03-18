This study examines the value, scope and trends of trade in counterfeit and pirated goods. First, it presents the overall scale of this trade and discusses which parts of the economy are particularly at risk. Next, it looks at the main economies of origin of fakes in global trade. Finally, it analyses recent trends in terms of changing modes of shipment and the evolution of trade flows.
Trends in Trade in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods
Report
Illicit Trade
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
20 July 2023
-
31 January 2023
-
16 June 2022
-
-
Report17 March 2022
-
13 December 2021
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024