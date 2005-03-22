Trends in International Migration 2004

Trends in International Migration is OECD's annual report on migration policy and migration flows and stocks of OECD countries. It includes a detailed description of the flows, the different channels of immigration and the diversity of nationalities involved. Particular attention is paid to the growing number of migrants from China and Russia in recent flows. More detailed regional analyses examine migration within and from Central and Eastern Europe, East and South-East Asia, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.

This volume highlights the role of immigration in population and labour force growth, as well as changes in foreigners’ status with respect to the labour market. This year, particular attention is paid to the rates and determinants of the employment of foreigners.

The report also describes measures undertaken to improve the management of migration flows and combat irregular immigration. Special attention is paid to measures aimed at supporting the integration of immigrants. Three types of initiatives, which can be summarised as “information, incentives, sanctions”, arise from the recently adopted measures.

This year's special report focuses on some of the results found in a new database on immigrants and expatriates made possible by data collected for the first time in recent censuses in some countries.

The statistical annex presents a unique collection of data on migration.