Trends in International Migration 2001

This report presents an analysis of recent trends in migration movements and policies in OECD countries as well as in certain non-member countries. It includes a detailed description of the flows, the different channels of immigration and the nationalities of the migrants concerned.

In addition to this overall analysis, the reader will also find in this publication: Two sections on immigration flows from Asia and recent developments in migration movements in central and eastern European countries; A special chapter devoted to a comparative analysis of student mobility between and towards OECD countries; country notes describing in detail recent developments in migration flows and policies; and a statistical annex containing the most recent available data on foreign and immigrant populations, foreign workers, migration flows and naturalisations.