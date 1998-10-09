Trends in International Migration 1998

This analysis of the recent trends of migration movements and policies covers all OECD countries and certain non-member countries. It provides a comprehensive description of these flows, the different channels of immigration and the nationalities of the migrants concerned. This report also examines recent policy developments aimed at better controlling the flows, improving the integration of immigrants and extending international co-operation. Particular attention is given to the links between migration, free trade and regional economic integration.

This overall analysis is completed by thirty detailed country notes presenting the main migration characteristics of each country; a special comparative study on the temporary employment of foreigners describing the different categories of workers involved as well as the manner of their recruitment and the conditions of their stay in OECD countries; and a comprehensive statistical annex providing the most up-to-date data on foreign and immigrant populations, foreign workers, migration flows and naturalisations.