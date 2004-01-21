Trends in International Migration 2003

This report analyses recent trends in migration movements and policies in all OECD member countries and in selected non-member countries and it includes a detailed description of the flows, the different channels of immigration and the diversity of nationalities involved.

The reader will also find in this publication a special chapter on the regional dimension of migration flows; a case study which analyses the international mobility of health professionals from and to South Africa and the associated risk of brain drain; detailed country notes on recent trends in migration flows and policies; and a statistical annex containing the latest data on foreign and foreign-born populations, foreign workers, migration flows and naturalisations.