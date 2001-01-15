Trends in International Migration 2000

This book presents an analysis of recent trends in migration movements and policies in OECD countries as well as in certain non-member countries. It includes a detailed description of the flows, the different channels of immigration and the nationalities of the migrants concerned.

In addition to this overall analysis, the reader will also find in this publication two sections on the recent developments in migration flows and policies in Asia and in Central and Eastern Europe; a special chapter devoted to family-linked immigration, the criteria to be fulfilled in order to take advantage of it and the legal systems which regulate family members' access to social welfare and the labour market; and a statistical annex containing the most recent available data on foreign and immigrant populations, foreign workers, migration flows and naturalisations.