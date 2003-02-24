Trends in International Migration 2002

This report analyses recent trends in migration movements and policies in OECD countries as well as in selected non-member countries. It includes a detailed description of the flows and channels of immigration and the nationalities of the migrants concerned.

In addition to this overall analysis, the reader will also find in this publication two sections on migration in East and South-East Asia, and recent developments in migration movements in and from central and eastern European countries; a special chapter devoted to a comparative analysis of recent studies of labour shortages and the needs for immigrants in OECD countries; country notes describing in detail recent developments in migration flows and policies; and a statistical annex containing the most recent available data on foreign and immigrant populations, foreign workers, migration flows and naturalisations.