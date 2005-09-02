Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends and Determinants of Fertility Rates

The Role of Policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/880242325663
Authors
Anna Christina D'Addio, Marco Mira d'Ercole
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

D'Addio, A. and M. Mira d'Ercole (2005), “Trends and Determinants of Fertility Rates: The Role of Policies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/880242325663.
Go to top