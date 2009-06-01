Skip to main content
Transport Outlook 2009 (preliminary version)

Globalisation, Crisis and Transport
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/223702136528
International Transport Forum
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
ITF (2009), “Transport Outlook 2009 (preliminary version): Globalisation, Crisis and Transport”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223702136528.
