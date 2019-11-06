Skip to main content
Transport Innovations from the Global South

Case Studies, Insights, Recommendations
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5f8766d5-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2019), “Transport Innovations from the Global South: Case Studies, Insights, Recommendations”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 84, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f8766d5-en.
