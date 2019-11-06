This report seeks to open new perspectives for discussing and implementing transport innovation across the globe. It highlights solutions emanating from the Global South and encourages policy makers to look at them as sources of inspiration for innovation. It discusses benefits and challenges of implementing these solutions in the Global North and suggests opportunities for South-to-South exchange. This is the second installment of a two-part report and further investigates the ideas outlined in the first report Expanding Innovation Horizons: Learning from Transport Solutions in the Global South.
Transport Innovations from the Global South
Case Studies, Insights, Recommendations
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024