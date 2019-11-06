Transport Innovations from the Global South

This report seeks to open new perspectives for discussing and implementing transport innovation across the globe. It highlights solutions emanating from the Global South and encourages policy makers to look at them as sources of inspiration for innovation. It discusses benefits and challenges of implementing these solutions in the Global North and suggests opportunities for South-to-South exchange. This is the second installment of a two-part report and further investigates the ideas outlined in the first report Expanding Innovation Horizons: Learning from Transport Solutions in the Global South.