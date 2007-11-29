Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Transport Infrastructure and Systems for a New Europe

Report of the Ninety-Fifth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 18-19 March 1993
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105474-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1994), Transport Infrastructure and Systems for a New Europe: Report of the Ninety-Fifth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 18-19 March 1993, ECMT Round Tables, No. 95, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105474-en.
Go to top