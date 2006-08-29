Over the past decades, many OECD countries' transport sectors have become more decentralised. This report examines whether the economic benefits and experiences of decentralisation have been positive. It finds that the answers vary according to the mode of transport, the type of decentralisation, and transport users' representation in the process of decision-making.
Transport and Decentralisation
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 August 2006
-
Report3 January 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024