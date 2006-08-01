With the removal of many trade policy barriers, further international economic integration depends largely on the reduction of trade costs originating in the transport sector. This Round Table presents three papers focusing on the structure and development of international transport costs over the past decades and the benefits to be expected from investment in international transport facilities and the reduction of the costs of crossing borders. The papers were provided by David Hummels (Purdue University), Anthony Venables (London School of Economics and Centre for Economic Policy Research) as well as Harry Broadman and John S. Wilson (World Bank).
Transport and International Trade
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
23 May 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
Report3 January 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024