This ECMT Round Table, hosted by the Hellenic Institute of Transport in Thessaloniki, Greece, focused on regional integration in the context of multilateral trade liberalisation, the effects on market structure of liberalising trade in transport services, interaction of the liberalisation of trade in transport services and national competition policies, and demand for the coordination of international transport infrastructure policies, transport security, and logistics policies.
Market Access, Trade in Transport Services and Trade Facilitation
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 November 2007
-
14 September 2007
-
22 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
1 March 2007
-
29 August 2006
-
1 August 2006
-
Report3 January 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024