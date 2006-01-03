Transport Services

While deregulation and privatisation in the transport sector have led to increases in productivity in general, not all reform hopes have materialised. In particular, the reform of the provision of infrastructure services has not caused the expected mobilisation of private resources, and concession relations have been less stable and less efficiency-enhancing than expected. In view of current discussions of reform results, the Round Table focused on the following issues:

What are the limits for deregulation?

Which are the crucial factors that necessitate regulation?

What is the role of the transaction costs of regulation?

What is the cost of regulation?