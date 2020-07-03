This policy brief provides an overview of this new wave of disinformation and notes some emerging examples of OECD member countries’ responses to it through public communication initiatives specifically. It also offers preliminary guidelines on engaging with citizens during the crisis to help address this challenge.
Transparency, communication and trust: The role of public communication in responding to the wave of disinformation about the new Coronavirus
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
