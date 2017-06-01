This report examines how cities can manage the transition to shared mobility services. It expands on two earlier studies that looked at the citywide impact of replacing private cars with shared services, but did not address the question of implementation. Based again on mobility data for the city of Lisbon, Portugal, this report assesses issues around the scaling up of shared mobility services to the whole of the Metropolitan area and of their stepwise introduction. It also analyses the impacts of these services on the use of existing high-capacity public transport and on access to jobs, schools or health facilities across the whole study area, and explores how shared mobility can improve accessibility for users with impairments.

The work for this report was carried out in the context of a project initiated and funded by the International Transport Forum's Corporate Partnership Board (CPB). CPB projects are designed to enrich policy discussion with a business perspective. Led by the ITF, work is carried out in a collaborative fashion in working groups consisting of CPB member companies, external experts and ITF staff.