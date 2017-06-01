Skip to main content
Transition to Shared Mobility

How large cities can deliver inclusive transport services
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b1d47e43-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2017), “Transition to Shared Mobility: How large cities can deliver inclusive transport services”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b1d47e43-en.
