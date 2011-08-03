Skip to main content
Trade-Related Measures Based on Processes and Production Methods in the Context of Climate-Change Mitigation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6xssz26jg-en
Authors
Evdokia Moïsé, Ronald Steenblik
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Moïsé, E. and R. Steenblik (2011), “Trade-Related Measures Based on Processes and Production Methods in the Context of Climate-Change Mitigation”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2011/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6xssz26jg-en.
