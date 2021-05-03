Access to trade finance, i.e. financial instruments and means of payments for international transactions, can enable SME engagement in international activities through direct exporting and participation in global value chains, and ultimately foster inclusive economic growth and innovation. The study examines trade finance for SMEs in the context of digital advancements and investigates how policy approaches can support SMEs in reaping the benefits of digitalisation in this respect. It also takes into account recent developments related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Trade finance for SMEs in the digital era
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
