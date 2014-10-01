Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

TPICS TIGER and US Experience

A Focus on Case-based Ex-post Economic Impact Assessment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2z2fqgf1-en
Authors
Stephen Fitzroy, Glen E. Weisbrod, Naomi Stein
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fitzroy, S., G. Weisbrod and N. Stein (2014), “TPICS TIGER and US Experience: A Focus on Case-based Ex-post Economic Impact Assessment”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2z2fqgf1-en.
Go to top