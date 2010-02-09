Skip to main content
Towards Transparent, Proportionate and Deliverable Regulation for Geological Disposal

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264083554-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2010), Towards Transparent, Proportionate and Deliverable Regulation for Geological Disposal, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264083554-en.
