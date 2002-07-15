Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Tolls on Interurban Road Infrastructure: An Economic Evaluation

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282112953-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (2002), Tolls on Interurban Road Infrastructure: An Economic Evaluation, ECMT Round Tables, No. 118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282112953-en.
Go to top