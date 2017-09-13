Based on a non-parametric, structural equation modelling framework, this paper compares a set of highly congested US and European airports in order to assess the impact of approaches on overall social welfare, considering airline and airport surplus and passenger welfare. This paper discusses the data collected in order to estimate the impact of administrative changes with respect to slots on the most congested airports in Europe and the potential impact of introducing such a system in the United States.
To Allocate Slots or Not
That is the Question
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
