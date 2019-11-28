Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Time Use and Values of Time and Reliability in the Netherlands

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c5f7c67f-en
Authors
Marco Kouwenhoven, Gerard de Jong
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kouwenhoven, M. and G. de Jong (2019), “Time Use and Values of Time and Reliability in the Netherlands”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2019/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c5f7c67f-en.
Go to top