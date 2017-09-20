Skip to main content
Time to Sweat the Assets?

The analysis of two airport cases of restricted capacity in different continents
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/670109f0-en
Authors
Miguel Mujica Mota, Geert Boosten, Catya Zuniga
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Mujica Mota, M., G. Boosten and C. Zuniga (2017), “Time to Sweat the Assets?: The analysis of two airport cases of restricted capacity in different continents”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/670109f0-en.
